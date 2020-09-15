MPS Foundation's #ConnectMilwaukee campaign enters Phase II

article

The MPS Foundation is now launching Phase 2 of the #ConnectMilwaukee campaign which focuses on additional technical support for MPS students and staff.

A news release indicates the foundation delivered more than 7,000 internet hotspots to families in need -- and hundreds of requests are still coming in. Now, officials are trying to provide tech support to more than 75,000 students and 5,000 plus teachers. Based on regular conversations with MPS, foundation officials are focused on funding more IT staff, help desk support, and training for teachers.

The fundraising goal for Phase 2 is $1 million -- and the MPS Foundation has already received its first substantial donation of $25,000 from Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

If you would like to donate, visit mpsfdn.org.

The release says Phase 2 will help fund these vital components that were not in the MPS budget:

Tech support for online learning platforms

Additional training and coaching for teachers

Personalized support to students and families

Adding help desk support staff for parents

Adding IT staff

CARES Act money (PPE focused) will not arrive in time to fund these needs now. The foundation believes MPS students deserve to have the best learning experience possible and that teachers should be provided the tools and support necessary to be successful.