MPS football error: Bay View, Pulaski eligible, postseason play in 2025

The Brief The WIAA Board of Control voted to reduce a two-year ban on postseason eligibility for Pulaski and Bay View High School’s football programs. Both teams will be eligible for postseason play next fall. The original suspension was put in place after the school district's head of athletics failed to submit the proper paperwork for the schools to change conferences.



The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control voted on Friday, Dec. 6 to reduce a two-year ban on postseason eligibility for Pulaski and Bay View High School’s football programs. This means that both teams will be eligible for postseason play next fall.

Back in October, the WIAA handed down the two-year suspension to Bay View and Pulaski. That is because the school district's head of athletics didn't submit the proper paperwork for the school's teams to change conferences. It effectively ended the teams' seasons and, in some cases, players' football careers. At the time, the WIAA said the two MPS football teams must forfeit every game this year and next year.

In a letter, Lynn Greb, the Director of Milwaukee Recreation said the following:

"Over the past weeks, we have reviewed our protocols. We are committed to providing our students with access to high quality athletics programming and will continue these efforts into the future."

How did this happen?

The Milwaukee City Conference has long operated with a promotion-relegation system, according to a district official, that is comparable to English football.

The winner of the Blackbourn Division is moved into the Richardson Division the following season, while the last-place finisher in the Richardson Division slides to the Blackbourn Division. Bay View and Pulaski swapped spots ahead of the 2024 season.

However, the district said its Office of the Commissioner of Interscholastic Athletics and Academics, which runs the City Conference, did not file the proper paperwork.