MPS board superintendent search; final candidates revealed

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors determined its final candidates for the position of interim superintendent in a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 25.

The list of finalists includes:

Dr. Toni Dinkins, MPS Regional Superintendent for the Northwest Region

Eduardo Galvan, MPS Acting Superintendent

Stephen Murley, former Green Bay School District Superintendent

Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Assistant State Superintendent for the Division for Libraries and Technology

The board will interview candidates during a special board meeting at a later date, per a media release.

The board reviewed submissions from the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, the Council of Great City Schools and from interested individuals.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

Galvan will continue serving as Acting Superintendent until an interim superintendent is selected.

"We’re pleased to make progress on our goal of having an interim superintendent in place before the fall and begin the search for the next permanent superintendent," said Megan O’Halloran, Director of District 8.

This comes after superintendent Keith Posley resigned earlier this month amid MPS’ ongoing financial struggles.

The district will also seek input from the community and other MPS stakeholders regarding the next superintendent.