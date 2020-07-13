MPS board sets special meeting to discuss reopening schools in fall; deadline for public testimony

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors set a special meeting for Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "the phased-in MPS school reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year."



The meeting will be held virtually -- and public testimony will be heard during the meeting.



Those who wish to testify must register in advance to receive a participation code to enter the meeting. The deadline to register is 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16.



To register to participate by dial-in, call 414-475-8200 and follow the instructions.



To register to participate via email, visit the Boardcast page of the MPS website to send an email reques.



Written comments may be submitted to the Office of Board Governance by mail, to 5225 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, 53221; by email, to governance@milwaukee.k12.wi.us; or by fax, to 414-475-8071.



Written comments received before 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16 will be forwarded to the committee for its consideration.



The district released three potential reopening scenarios in late June.















