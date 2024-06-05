MPS comptroller position opens, board answers few questions

The Milwaukee Public School board held its first press conference since the resignation of superintendent Keith Posley on Wednesday, June 5, but very few questions were answered.

On Wednesday, the board announced its comptroller position is now vacant amid its ongoing financial scandal, which led to Posley’s resignation.

"We want to remind you we are committed to transparency and accountability," board Vice President Jilly Gokalgandhi said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Despite that, the board said it would only answer two questions.

The board said progress is being made on its months-long lag in reporting critical financial data to the Department of Public Instruction that could cost the district millions, problems which a May 2023 audit presentation said the board was warned about.

"The district is ahead of schedule in its work to submit a corrective action plan," President Marva Herndon said. "A working draft was submitted to DPI this afternoon for review."

President Marva Herndon

The press conference was frustrating for MPS teacher and parent Angela Harris.

"It’s disheartening, it’s disappointing, it’s enraging," Harris said. "How do we bridge the gap between the community and the district? That gap begins to bridge when the district begins to be transparent and accountable for all of the things that are occurring right now."

Related article

Accountability is also what Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker would like to see.

"Dr. Posley's removal perhaps was necessary. It's not sufficient for true change," Spiker said.

The board also said it is taking action toward finding an interim superintendent. Regional superintendent of the southwest region Eduardo Galvan is currently filling the position.

The board will also take a look at the proposed $1.5 billion budget next week.

Posley's resignation includes a $160,000 severance payment. The district will pay him through the end of June.