Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) invites the community to celebrate the start of the 2023-2024 school year at the 16th annual Run Back to School. Participants can register for the 5K fun run or 1.5-mile walk through Washington Park, followed by family-friendly activities. Proceeds from the event will support youth recreation programs.

The event is coordinated by Milwaukee Recreation, a department of MPS. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26.