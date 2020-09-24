Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Woman hurt after vehicle runs red light, causes collision

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Collision at 76th and Villard, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at 76th and Villard early Thursday, Sept. 24.

The wreck happened around 12:40 a.m. when a vehicle ran a red light and crash into another vehicle. 

The 51-year-old woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

