MPD: Suspect sought in armed robbery near 40th and Lisbon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 near 40th and Lisbon.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, demanded and obtained property and fled in the victim's vehicle, which has since been recovered. He was armed with a handgun.

Police described the suspect as male, 5'10", 175 pounds, African-American and balding with a full beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

