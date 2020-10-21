MPD: Suspect sought in armed robbery near 40th and Lisbon

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 near 40th and Lisbon.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, demanded and obtained property and fled in the victim's vehicle, which has since been recovered. He was armed with a handgun.

Police described the suspect as male, 5'10", 175 pounds, African-American and balding with a full beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

