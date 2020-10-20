MPD: Shots fired, 17-year-old wounded near 14th and Locust

A 17-year-old male was shot and wounded near 14th and Locust in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries -- and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.