Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Shots fired, 17-year-old wounded near 14th and Locust

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old male was shot and wounded near 14th and Locust in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries -- and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

Police: Man shot, wounded during robbery in Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: Man shot, wounded during robbery in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at approximately 10:10 a.m. near 62nd and Kaul Avenue.

Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID armed robbery suspect
slideshow

Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID armed robbery suspect

 