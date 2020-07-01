MPD seeks young man who punched officer amid unrest near 40th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for public assistance identifying young man wanted for battery to a police officer that happened near 40th Street and Lloyd Street amid unrest on Tuesday evening, June 23.



Police said he punched the officer near that location at around 6:20 p.m.



MPD described him as African American, 16-22 years old, wearing a black cap, black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white diamond-like image on the front, black shorts and black flip flops with a white outline on the bottom.



Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS where a cash reward of up to $1,000 is available.





