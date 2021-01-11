MPD seeks suspect, vehicle in fatal shooting of 13-year-old girl

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for the person(s) who shot Nevaeha Ware, 13, on Saturday morning, Jan. 9.

The crime happened near 65th Street and Congress Street around 6:45 a.m.

Police said Ware was a passenger in a vehicle when the shooter(s) approached in a vehicle and several shots were fired. Ware was driven to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

On Monday, Jan. 11, officials revealed they are looking for a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.