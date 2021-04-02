Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks suspect in connection to 27th and Capitol shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspect vehicle involved in shooting near 27th and Capitol (Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Department)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a March 26 shooting.

Police said the shooting happened near 27th and Capitol around 12:30 p.m. that day. Unknown suspects entered a business and fired shots, striking a victim. An unknown driver of a suspect vehicle took property that was dropped by the shooting suspect and fled.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door Buick. The driver of that vehicle is described as a heavyset African-American male.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App for a cash reward.

