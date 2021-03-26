MPD: 28-year-old wounded in shooting near 27th and Capitol

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 27th Street and W. Capitol Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

The 28-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).