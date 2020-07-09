MPD seeks information regarding homicide of 16-year-old girl; FBI offers $5,000 reward

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday, July 9 requested the public's help gathering information about the homicide of 16-year-old Qunyonce Louis-Moore.



Police said Louise-Moore was shot and killed in an alley near 8th and Keefe on Tuesday night, June 30 around 10:30 p.m. She was walking in the alley when shots were fired and she was subsequently struck.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the homicide.



If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.