Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks help to locate 8-month-old child, teenage mother

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 8-month-old Quadir Jackson.

Officials say the child was last seen in the company of his mother, Angel Jackson, age 15, who is also missing.

It is unknown what either of the two was last wearing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have information that could help locate either of these two persons, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7640.

Charges filed against man accused of shooting 2 officers in Delafield
slideshow

Charges filed against man accused of shooting 2 officers in Delafield

A man suspected of shooting two police officers in Delafield Friday morning, Nov. 6 will make his first court appearance Monday.

Gun pulled on Milwaukee firefighters
slideshow

Gun pulled on Milwaukee firefighters

Police are investigating an incident where an unknown male pulled up next to a Milwaukee Fire engine, pointed a gun at two firefighters, then drove away.