MPD seeks help to locate 8-month-old child, teenage mother

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 8-month-old Quadir Jackson.

Officials say the child was last seen in the company of his mother, Angel Jackson, age 15, who is also missing.

It is unknown what either of the two was last wearing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have information that could help locate either of these two persons, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7640.