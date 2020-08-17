MPD seeks help to ID suspects wanted for burglary, entry into locked car

Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary and entry into a locked car near 89th and Hadley on Thursday, Aug. 6. Officials say the incidents happened around 2:45 p.m. on that date.

The suspects were observed entering the garage and removed property from the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were observed on camera entering and attempting to enter other vehicles in the area.

Suspect 1 is identified as a male, Black, 16 to 20 years of age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white strings, dark-colored pants, and black shoes and armed with a handgun.

Suspect 2 is identified as a male, Black, 16 to 20 years of age, with a low haircut, wearing a black mask covering his mouth and chin, an orange hooded sweatshirt, orange pants, and black shoes with a white Nike logo.

The suspects were seen driving a silver 4-door vehicle.

If anyone has any information, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

