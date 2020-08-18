MPD seeks help identifying, locating 2 men wanted in connection with shooting

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects wanted in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug.12. It happened at approximately 9:05 p.m. near 12th and Vine.

Police say the suspects fired shots at the victim, striking him.

Suspect #1 is described as an African-American male, 20-25 years of age, 5’09” tall, 170 pounds, and had long dreads. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, blue jeans, white belt, white facemask, and white shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as an African-American male, 20-25 years-of-age and 5’07” tall, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black baseball cap, black sweatpants, and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.