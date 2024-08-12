Critically missing 11-year-old boy found safe

article

UPDATE: Police say Eric was found and is in good health.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 11-year-old boy, Eric Grant.

Police say Eric Grant is an 11-year-old Black boy, standing about 5'05" and weighing about 120 lbs.

He has a thin build, a medium natural afro, and a dark complexion.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with the words "Hustle" in white all over, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes, and he was riding a dark BMX-style bicycle.

Grant was last in contact with his family on Monday afternoon, Aug. 12, and he is believed to be in the area of 6th and Arthur.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.