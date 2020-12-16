Look familiar? Milwaukee police seek 4 in business burglary

article

Milwaukee police have asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects wanted in a Dec. 8 burglary.

Police said the suspects broke into a business near 35th and North around 12:45 a.m. that Tuesday. The suspects removed property and fled.

Suspect No. 1 is described as an African-American male. He was last seen wearing a white jacket with gold and black, blue jeans, white shoes, black gloves and a mask. He had a metal pipe.

Suspect No. 2 is described as an African-American male. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, tan shoes, a dark hat and a blue mask.

Suspect No. 3 is described as an African-American female. She was last seen wearing a blue knee-length puffy jacket with fur on the hood, dark pants with yellow writing on the outer leg, a black knit hat, black shoes and a mask.

Suspect No. 4 is described as an African-American female. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket with red, dark leggings and tan shoes. She was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7232 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 2224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

