Expand / Collapse search

Look familiar? Milwaukee police seek 4 in business burglary

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Four suspects sought in business burglary near 35th and North (Credit: Milwaukee Police Department)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects wanted in a Dec. 8 burglary.

Police said the suspects broke into a business near 35th and North around 12:45 a.m. that Tuesday. The suspects removed property and fled.

Suspect No. 1 is described as an African-American male. He was last seen wearing a white jacket with gold and black, blue jeans, white shoes, black gloves and a mask. He had a metal pipe. 

Suspect No. 2 is described as an African-American male. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, tan shoes, a dark hat and a blue mask. 

Suspect No. 3 is described as an African-American female. She was last seen wearing a blue knee-length puffy jacket with fur on the hood, dark pants with yellow writing on the outer leg, a black knit hat, black shoes and a mask. 

Suspect No. 4 is described as an African-American female. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket with red, dark leggings and tan shoes. She was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7232 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 2224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee Common Council rejects $9.7M federal police grant

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) offered the grant to hire 30 new officers -- a grant program that the city has been part of for more than two decades.

Have you seen him? MPD seeks suspect in East Side armed robbery
slideshow

Have you seen him? MPD seeks suspect in East Side armed robbery

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.