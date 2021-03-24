MPD seeks 2 after woman pushed, struck near 13th and Greenfield

article

A 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being attacked on Milwaukee's south side on March 15 police said.

Authorities say the incident happened near 13th and Greenfield around 5 p.m. that day. Two people approached the victim, according to police, and one of them pushed and stuck her.

The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

