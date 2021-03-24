Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks 2 after woman pushed, struck near 13th and Greenfield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being attacked on Milwaukee's south side on March 15 police said.

Authorities say the incident happened near 13th and Greenfield around 5 p.m. that day. Two people approached the victim, according to police, and one of them pushed and stuck her. 

The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee man, pregnant wife shot in ‘unprovoked’ pellet gun attack

Milwaukee police arrested a 12-year-old boy who they say intentionally fired the gun at the couple right outside their home.

1 in custody after firing handgun while fleeing West Allis police
slideshow

1 in custody after firing handgun while fleeing West Allis police

One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, March 24 after fleeing from police following reports of a sexual assault.

Man with MO linked to 800 ATM robberies busted in Wauwatosa
slideshow

Man with MO linked to 800 ATM robberies busted in Wauwatosa

Wauwatosa police arrested a Texas man after he robbed an ATM in a wild sequence of events all caught on surveillance and dash cameras. The crime was already on the FBI's radar.