MPD: Road rage incident leads to shots fired near 51st and Custer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a road rage incident led to shots being fired near 51st and Custer on Monday morning, Oct. 19.

The shooting incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the victim was involved in a road rage incident with the suspect when several shots were fired and the victim was subsequently struck.

The victim, a 38-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He walked into a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

