MPD responds to 1 homicide, 5 shootings in 12 hours

In a 12-hour period beginning around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, Milwaukee police responded to at least eight incidents -- including one homicide.

Additionally, police were called to five shootings and two auto-involved accidents -- all of which resulted in injury to one or more people.

The incidents took place between 6 p.m. on Friday and roughly 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.

Shooting near 39th and Meinecke

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 39th and Meinecke on Friday night, July 31.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the boy arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries around 6 p.m.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Advertisement

Auto accident near 36th and Silver Spring

A motorcyclist was struck and seriously injured in an accident near 36th and Silver Spring on Friday night, July 31.

The motorcyclist -- a 26-year-old Milwaukee man -- was hit and ejected off of his vehicle. The striking vehicle then crashed into a pole.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The striking driver -- a 20-year-old Milwaukee man -- sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Shooting near Buffum and Meinecke

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday near Buffum Street and Meinecke Avenue.

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Pedestrian struck near 44th and Capitol

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near 44th and Capitol just after 12:30 a.m. on August, 1, police say.

The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Shooting near 49th and Clarke

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in an alley near 49th and Clarke on Saturday morning, August 1.

Police said shots were fired and the victim was struck around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Shooting near 99th and Calumet

Police were called to a shooting near Fountain Avenue and Mariners Street -- located in an apartment complex roughly a quarter-mile northwest of 99th and Calumet -- around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.

The victim -- an 18-year-old Milwaukee man -- sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities are seeing unknown suspects.

Shooting near 47th and Townsend

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured near 47th and Townsend around 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.

According to police, a suspect fired gunshots into the victim's residence.

The 26-year-old victim sustained serious gunshot wounds and is currently listed in critical condition.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects.

Homicide near 11th and Center

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020, just before 5 a.m., near N. 11th Lane and Center Street.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, walked into the District 2 police station to report the death of the victim.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Milwaukee was located deceased in a dumpster with signs of trauma.

The suspect is now in police custody.

The circumstances leading up to the victim’s death are under investigation.

Criminal Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 3, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.