MPD: Man arrested in Bay View strong-arm robbery

Police have arrested a man in connection with a strong-arm robbery that happened near S. Howell Avenue and E. Homer Street around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Police say the suspect struck the victim and attempted to steal property from them. The victim, a 71-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Police believe this is not related to the two incidents that occurred on Wednesday, March 17 in the Bay View neighborhood.