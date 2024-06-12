Milwaukee police vs. elementary students kickball game breaks barriers

With cheers of excitement, Rocketship Transformation Prep kicked off its annual end of the year game on Wednesday, June 12.

"They're very excited," Rocketship Transformation Prep Principal Portia Hunter said. "We've been waiting on this day since the beginning of the school year."

It’s the third year they’re taking on the Milwaukee Police Department.

"Extremely competitive, us against the teachers – but we make it fun," said officer Damian Rainey.

Watching each team give their best shot is a celebration Hunter said comes with a purpose.

"We made academic history, now we are trying to make some physical history and take them out today," Hunter said. "We wanted to erase the narrative that we see in the community. We need our students to know that District 4 is a safe place for them to go, that police officers are safe for them."

It’s a friendly rivalry that helps break barriers.

"Getting them more comfortable because we are human as well," Rainey said.

MPD said the kickball game is among one of the many summer events they have planned as part of their community engagement efforts.