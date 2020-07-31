MPD investigates shooting near 27th and Congress; 1 dead, another wounded

Police are investigating the homicide of a 49-year-old Milwaukee woman near 27th and Congress on Friday, July 31.

Officials say shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 27th and Congress. Their initial investigation revealed two people had been shot -- and one of the victims died after being shot and dragged by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Again, the deceased victim is a 49-year-old woman from Milwaukee. The second victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office say an autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Monday.