Milwaukee police fundraiser; $10K raised to honor fallen officer

Earlier this week, Milwaukee police told FOX6 News it was short on funding for a trip to honor fallen officer Peter Jerving.

But that's no longer the case.

Officials said $10,000 was raised in less than one day earlier this week. Lisbon Storm, Screen & Door donated $9,000 of that after seeing FOX6's story, officials said.

On Thursday, April 25, the MPD showed gratitude to not only the community, but the local business that helped guarantee the trip to remember their fallen hero.

At MPD District 4, there’s been a lot of loss.

"This district alone has been hit hard," Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner said. "District 4 has had a number of those line of duty deaths."

One of them was fallen officer Jerving. He was shot and killed in February 2023.

"For those officers – this all happened within the past five or six years," he said.

So, when a trip to honor Jerving in Washington, D.C. came around, it was an opportunity the community helped make happen.

"Giving the officers and their families the closure that they need," Wagner said. "We were kind of scrambling here last minute, you guys did that story for us a couple days ago [...] and then within 24 hours, the community had responded."

Community members raised the $10,000, enough to send 97 officers and Jerving's family to D.C. for the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, part of National Police Week.

"I saw the story, and it tugged on my heart," said Lisbon Storm, Screen & Door President David Wilhelm. "Peter Jerving, his family and the department deserve our love, our respect and our honor."

Wilhelm pitched in the majority of the money, donating $9,000.

"I mean they’ve protected us for so long, and I am just appreciative," he said.

The appreciation is shared both ways.

"[I] know that not only the community here, but the nation has our back as well," Wagner said.

Jerving’s name will be inscribed on the National Memorial Wall.

The 97 officers will be heading to D.C. on May 11, along with family members for the five-day trip.