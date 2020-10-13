Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Fight leads to 60-year-old man being cut on Brady Street

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a cutting that happened near Brady and Franklin Place in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Oct. 12. 

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., the victim and suspect were involved in a physical fight. The suspect brandished a knife and cut the victim.

The victim, a 60-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 67-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.  

