MPD: DPW finds body in garbage near 23rd and Hadley

Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man found inside a garbage bin near N. 23rd Street and Hadley Friday morning, Oct. 9.

Police say the Department of Public Works employee found the body of a man in his 20s shortly before 10 a.m.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

