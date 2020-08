article

A car slammed into an excavator at 46th and Hampton early Sunday, Aug. 30.

Officials say the collision with the excavator happened around 2:30 a.m.

Car strikes excavator at 46th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police now need your help in their search for the persons who were inside that vehicle -- and fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272.