MPD: 61-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run near 8th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident near 8th and Atkinson on Friday night, July 10.



Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene around 11:15 p.m. The pedestrian -- a 61-year-old man -- sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.



Authorities are seeking an unknown suspect and vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.