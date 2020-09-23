Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 54-year-old fatally shot after 'altercation' with bicyclist

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Fatal shooting near Brady and Holton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 54-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot by a bicyclist near Brady and Holton on Tuesday evening, Sept. 22. 

Officials say the suspect (the bicyclist) was involved in an altercation with the victim shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday -- and fired shots. 

The bicyclist is still being sought by Milwaukee police. 

 Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

