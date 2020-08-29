MPD: 52-year-old Man fatally shot during a robbery near 11th and Becher

Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery that led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side on Friday night, Aug. 28.

Officials say the 52-year-old victim from Milwaukee was shot during a robbery incident near 11th and Becher around 9 p.m. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.