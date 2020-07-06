MPD: 42-year-old man killed after SUV slams into tree at Silver Spring and Sherman

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash at W. Silver Spring Drive and N. Sherman Boulevard in Milwaukee.



Officials say the wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. An SUV veered into oncoming traffic and struck a tree.





Milwaukee police say the driver and sole occupant, a 42-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances that lead to the crash are under investigation.



An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7.