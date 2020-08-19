MPD: 41-year-old woman shot, wounded near 9th and Hayes on city's south side
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded after an argument in a neighborhood on the city's south side on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 19.
Police say the victim and suspect were engaged in an argument around 3 p.m. when the suspect brandished and discharged a firearm. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Shooting at 9th and Hayes, Milwaukee
A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Shooting at 9th and Hayes, Milwaukee
Advertisement