MPD: 4 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Friday night, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 27th and Burleigh around 6:10 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and is in critical condition. The 37-year old male suspect is known to the victim.

Police say it appears the victim and suspect were in an argument and the victim attempted to run over the suspect with his car. Police are still looking for the known suspect.

The second shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 18th and North. Police say the victim was exiting her vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 50-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The third shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near Appleton and Hampton. Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He walked into a local hospital. The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

The fourth shooting happened 16th and Rogers around 4:45 a.m. Police say the victim, a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.