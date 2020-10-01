MPD: 4 injured, 1 dead in 4 additional shootings Wednesday

Milwaukee police are investigating four additional shootings that happened over the course of four hours Wednesday night, Sept. 30. That brings the total confirmed shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday to nine with 18 people injured, two fatally.

N. 31st Street and Sheridan

A 62-year-old man was shot near N. 31st Street and Sheridan around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police seek unknown suspects.

Green Bay Road and Cedarburg Road

A 29-year-old and a 25-year-old were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a shooting near N. Green Bay Road and N. Cedarburg Road around 8:30 p.m.

Both are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in this case.

N. 50th Street and Locust Street

A 26-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot near 50th and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Milwaukee police are investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects.

N. 23rd Street and W. Center Street

Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 11:25 p.m. near 23rd and Center. A 42-year-old male was heard arguing with suspects when multiple gunshots followed.

Milwaukee Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

This is the 159th homicide in Milwaukee County in 2020, according to police.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.