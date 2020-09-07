MPD: 38-year-old man fatally shot near 25th and Wells

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7 near N. 25th Street and W. Wells Street.

The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. So far, no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.