MPD: 37-year-old man shot, wounded near 15th and Nash

Police say a 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 15th and Nash early Monday, Oct. 12.

Shooting incident at 15th and Nash, Milwaukee

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

If anyone has any information, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crimes Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.