MPD: 3 suspects sought in armed robbery near 26th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating three suspects wanted for an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Police said the suspects entered a business near 26th and Lisbon around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
One suspect implied that he had a gun, and the group demanded and obtained property before fleeing on foot, police said.
Suspect 1 is described as male, 20-30 years old, 5'4" to 5'6" tall, 130 pounds and African-American with brown dreadlocks in a ponytail.
Suspect 2 is described as male, 20-30 years old, 6' tall, 200 pounds and African-American with short hair. He implied that he had a gun during the robbery.
Suspect 3 is described as male, 15-20 years old, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, 130 pounds and African-American with short hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.