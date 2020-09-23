Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 3 suspects sought in armed robbery near 26th and Lisbon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating three suspects wanted for an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Police said the suspects entered a business near 26th and Lisbon around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

One suspect implied that he had a gun, and the group demanded and obtained property before fleeing on foot, police said.

Suspect 1 is described as male, 20-30 years old, 5'4" to 5'6" tall, 130 pounds and African-American with brown dreadlocks in a ponytail.

Suspect 2 is described as male, 20-30 years old, 6' tall, 200 pounds and African-American with short hair. He implied that he had a gun during the robbery.

Suspect 3 is described as male, 15-20 years old, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, 130 pounds and African-American with short hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 