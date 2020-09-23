MPD: 3 suspects sought in armed robbery near 26th and Lisbon

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating three suspects wanted for an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Police said the suspects entered a business near 26th and Lisbon around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One suspect implied that he had a gun, and the group demanded and obtained property before fleeing on foot, police said.

Suspect 1 is described as male, 20-30 years old, 5'4" to 5'6" tall, 130 pounds and African-American with brown dreadlocks in a ponytail.

Suspect 2 is described as male, 20-30 years old, 6' tall, 200 pounds and African-American with short hair. He implied that he had a gun during the robbery.

Suspect 3 is described as male, 15-20 years old, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, 130 pounds and African-American with short hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.