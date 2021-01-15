MPD: 3 shot, wounded in 2 separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday night, Jan. 14 and early Friday morning, Jan. 15. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. near 15th and Atkinson.

Police say a 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Shooting near 41st and Burleigh

The second shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. near 41st and Burleigh.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot by his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. This is a domestic violence-related. The woman was taken into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.