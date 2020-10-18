MPD: 28-year-old man shot, wounded near 21st and Burnham

Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man was shot and wounded near 21st and Burnham on Saturday evening, Oct. 17.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. The victim was rushed to a hospital -- and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect -- and investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

