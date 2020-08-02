MPD: 27-year-old robbed, beaten near 11th and Ring

Police are investigating an incident that happened near 11th and Ring around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 2.

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man walked into the hospital with what was believed to be a graze wound. An investigation found the injury was not caused by gunfire, rather the victim was beaten by suspects after being robbed.

The suspect allegedly fired shots, as well, according to police.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.