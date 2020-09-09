MPD: 2 officers resign after body cam video shows 'misconduct while on duty'

article

Milwaukee Police Officers Eric Fjeld and Eric Ratzmann resigned on Aug. 5 in lieu of termination after their body-worn camera video and an Internal Affairs Division investigation revealed their involvement in misconduct while on duty on June 30, 2020.

The Milwaukee Police Department released the following information in a news release:

"Last month, Chief Brunson mandated that Milwaukee Police supervisors played the video for their officers at the start of their shift. Acting Chief Michael Brunson denounced this type of behavior in a roll call video addressed to the members of the Milwaukee Police Department and stated in part, “These are the type of incidents that bring disrepute to the Milwaukee Police Department. We can ill-afford to have this type of display of unacceptable behavior during this time or any time,” Brunson said. “And if anyone engages in the type of behavior that you will see displayed on this video, you will be separated from the Milwaukee Police Department. There is no place for individuals who treat people like this in our city.

"This is a pivotal time for our country and for our agency as we work to stop officer misconduct from occurring in our department. The Milwaukee Police Department is committed to working and engaging with our community to ensure that all of our neighborhoods are safe, vibrant and livable."

This is a developing story.