MPD: 2 men in custody following shooting near 60th and Villard

Police have arrested two Milwaukee men, ages 18 and 21, following a shooting incident that happened near 60th and Villard late on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. A 21-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges against the two men in custody will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

