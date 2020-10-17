MPD: 2 killed in crash on Milwaukee's south side, woman in custody

article

Police said two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's south side Saturday evening, Oct. 17. The crash happened near 27th and Edgerton around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said the 48-year-old male driver and 50-year-old female passenger of one vehicle were driving home when they were struck by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Both driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal crash near 27th and Edgerton in Milwaukee

The 34-year-old female driver of the striking vehicle was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. She was taken into custody pending four felony charges.