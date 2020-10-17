Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 2 killed in crash on Milwaukee's south side, woman in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene of fatal crash near 27th and Edgerton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police said two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's south side Saturday evening, Oct. 17. The crash happened near 27th and Edgerton around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said the 48-year-old male driver and 50-year-old female passenger of one vehicle were driving home when they were struck by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Both driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal crash near 27th and Edgerton in Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The 34-year-old female driver of the striking vehicle was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. She was taken into custody pending four felony charges.

Police: 16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: 16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Milwaukee

A 16-year-old boy that was in critical condition following a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 13 died as a result of his injuries on Friday, Oct. 16. 

MPD: 4 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee
slideshow

MPD: 4 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night, Oct. 16 near 27th and Burleigh. It happened around 6:10 p.m.