MPD: 2 injured in roll-over near 68th and Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 45-year-old Milwaukee woman has been arrested on suspicion of OWI after she ran a red light and struck another vehicle near N. 68th Street and W. Fond du Lac Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
The crash caused the striking vehicle to roll, according to police.
The driver of the struck vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the striking vehicle was also injured. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries where she was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.