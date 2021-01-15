MPD: 18-year-old fatally shot near 23rd and Nash

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot on the city's north side Friday night, Jan. 15.

Milwaukee police said the homicide happened just before 6 p.m. near 23rd and Nash.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips App.

