Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 18-year-old fatally shot near 23rd and Nash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot on the city's north side Friday night, Jan. 15.

Milwaukee police said the homicide happened just before 6 p.m. near 23rd and Nash.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips App. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Police urge lawmakers to avoid WI Capitol ahead of inauguration

Wisconsin Capitol Police urge lawmakers to stay away from the Capitol this weekend and to keep their home doors locked. The letter obtained by FOX6 says there's no credible threat against legislators, but there are precautions after last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol and ahead of next week's presidential inauguration.

Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured on south side: police
slideshow

Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured on south side: police

The 25-year-old was shot a few blocks west of Kosciuszko Park on Friday afternoon.