Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 17-year-old girl shot, wounded near 93rd and Mill Road

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded on W. Mill Road near 93rd Street on Monday evening, Oct. 19.

The shooting incident happened around 5:30 p.m. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

Milwaukee police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents
slideshow

Milwaukee police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Oct. 19 and Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

Group demands Evers 'take action' amid prison COVID-19 outbreaks
slideshow

Group demands Evers 'take action' amid prison COVID-19 outbreaks

After months of trying to reach Governor Evers, the group Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO) took their message to his home.