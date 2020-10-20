MPD: 17-year-old girl shot, wounded near 93rd and Mill Road

Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded on W. Mill Road near 93rd Street on Monday evening, Oct. 19.

The shooting incident happened around 5:30 p.m. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.