MPD: 14-year-old girl fatally shot near 11th and Burleigh

Police are investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old girl that happened near N. 11th Street and W. Burleigh Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The teen was riding in the back seat of a car with friends when they heard multiple gunshots and she was subsequently shot, police say.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App