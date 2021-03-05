MPD: 13-year-old boy shot near 67th and Keefe

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 67th Street and W. Keefe Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim, a 13-year-old male from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.