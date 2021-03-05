Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 13-year-old boy shot near 67th and Keefe

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 67th Street and W. Keefe Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim, a 13-year-old male from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

MPD: Uptick in auto thefts, thieves posting crimes on social media
slideshow

MPD: Uptick in auto thefts, thieves posting crimes on social media

Milwaukee police are warning people there is an uptick in auto theft in the last few months -- and the thieves are not staying quiet about their actions. 

MPD cracks 8-year-old cold case; tips from FOX6 story led to arrest
slideshow

MPD cracks 8-year-old cold case; tips from FOX6 story led to arrest

The cold case was featured on FOX6 News in 2020 -- and helped in the effort to solve the senseless killing. A witness came forward to help Milwaukee police locate the suspect.